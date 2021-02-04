PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.94 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $76,163.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.89 or 0.06066249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,576,884 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

