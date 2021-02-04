Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 14.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded down 14.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.70. 7,465,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 4,736,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $361.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $47,195. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 197,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,488 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,739 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 133,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

