PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and $138,285.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01322329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.53 or 0.04771535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAK is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

