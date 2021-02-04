Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

PGC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $473.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

