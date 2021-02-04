PegNet 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,081.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. PegNet has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $2,081.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00151876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00088683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00239899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042214 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

