PegNet Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, PegNet has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $1.10 million and $3,310.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 152.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.