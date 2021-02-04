Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.