Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,621,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Shares of PTON traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,114.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,828,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

