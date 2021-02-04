Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Update

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 17,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,478,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,685,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $147.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,102.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

