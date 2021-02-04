Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.83 and last traded at $157.53. Approximately 11,305,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,476,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.17.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,250.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,478,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,685,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.