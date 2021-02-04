PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $446.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

