PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMT opened at $18.24 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,824.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

