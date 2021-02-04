PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0225 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.68. 3,856,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,938. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

