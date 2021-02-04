PepsiCo (PEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.02 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
