PepsiCo (PEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.02 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

