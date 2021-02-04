Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at BTIG Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

NYSE PFGC opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

