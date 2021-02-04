Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

PFGC has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock worth $713,981. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,359,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.