Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Performant Financial stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.79.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
