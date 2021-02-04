Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Performant Financial stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.29% of Performant Financial worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

