Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 7.7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. 1,016,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,483,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $451.41 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.