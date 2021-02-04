Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 7.7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. 1,016,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,483,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $451.41 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

