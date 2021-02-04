Perpetual Protocol (PERP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.43 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $163.63 million and $10.43 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $7.51 or 0.00020115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00144839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00240755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,799,277 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

