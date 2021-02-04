PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of PetIQ worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

