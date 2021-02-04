Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (CVE:PDQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Petrodorado Energy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 32,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ)

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

