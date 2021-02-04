Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.28. Petrus Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 64,198 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRQ. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price target on Petrus Resources and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

