P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Major Shareholder Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lawndale Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get P&F Industries alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of P&F Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $68,505.60.

Shares of PFIN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 76,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.64.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.