P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Major Shareholder Sells $68,505.60 in Stock

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $68,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,624.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lawndale Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of P&F Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $330,000.00.

NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 76,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

