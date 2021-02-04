Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,191 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

