Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

