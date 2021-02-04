PGGM Investments Invests $2.96 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $203.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

