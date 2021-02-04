PGGM Investments Purchases New Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lear by 366.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 76.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lear by 397.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 68.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 110.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.59.

Lear stock opened at $160.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

