PGGM Investments Takes $1.49 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

