PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.01

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $15.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 60,545 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

