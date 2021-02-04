PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.01

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $15.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 60,545 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
