Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Achieves $466,227.16

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $466,227.16 and approximately $5,693.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,453,040 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

