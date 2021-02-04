Phil Richard Schmidt Sells 211,512 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76.

Phil Richard Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of Lordstown Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,053,051.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 6,161,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

