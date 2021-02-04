Philip C. Cox Sells 5,285 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $19.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.24. 11,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.73. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

