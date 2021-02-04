Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $77,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

