Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.90-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.81. Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.90-6.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. 41,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,971. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

