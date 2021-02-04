Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.90-6.00 EPS.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,971. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

