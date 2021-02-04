Phoneum (PHT) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $100,018.39 and $1,105.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00069309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.01301730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.89 or 0.05973895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.