Phoneum Reaches Market Cap of $97,543.29 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $97,543.29 and $1,527.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.01138523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.64 or 0.04548169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

