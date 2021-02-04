PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.82

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 33025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$142.75 million and a PE ratio of -13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

