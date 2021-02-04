PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.92

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.22. PICO shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 46,920 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.04.
PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PICO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
About PICO (NASDAQ:PICO)
PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.
