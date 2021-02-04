PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.92

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.22. PICO shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 46,920 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.04.

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PICO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PICO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PICO by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PICO by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PICO by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PICO (NASDAQ:PICO)

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

