PieDAO DOUGH v2 One Day Volume Reaches $187,112.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $187,112.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00151605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00239737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042271 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,834,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

