PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.43

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.43 and traded as high as $112.47. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $112.27, with a volume of 185,441 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 67.1% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

