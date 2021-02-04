PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.24 and last traded at $102.19. Approximately 53,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 76,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

