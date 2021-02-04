Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 1.6% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,896. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $198.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

