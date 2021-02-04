Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.11

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

