Pinkcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.21 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $19,964.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 121.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00301715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003239 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.75 or 0.01564599 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,107,066 coins and its circulating supply is 424,846,630 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

