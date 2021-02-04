Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Trading Up 1%

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

About Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

