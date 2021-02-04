Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Pinterest worth $83,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after acquiring an additional 739,061 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.53 and a beta of 1.40.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.