Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PXD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,521. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

