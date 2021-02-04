Piper Sandler Comments on Align Technology, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.14.

ALGN stock opened at $546.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $540.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.25. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $579.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $33,171,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

